 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

2089 - Space Divided update for 12 November 2022

Update 0.2.0 - Air Units

Share · View all patches · Build 9924391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.2.0

Features:

  • Hotkeys now gets greyed out if an action is not possible

  • Adds description for buildings and units if they need to be researched

  • Sound slider now have a max value of 10 and you can change the sound in more detail

  • New map previews with spawn positions in lobby

  • Reworked unit icons

  • Reworked unit movement (less slippery feeling)

  • Added various building upgrades

  • Added Andarer Air Factory with several upgrades

  • Added Andarer Interceptor which can attack enemy aircraft.

  • Added Andarer Gunship which can attack enemy ground units.

  • Added Andarer Flak Turret which can attack enemy aircraft.

  • Added Redaxh Air Factory with several upgrades.

  • Added Redaxh Interceptor which can attack enemy aircraft.

  • Added Redaxh Gunship which can attack enemy ground units.

  • Added Redaxh Flak Turret which can attack enemy aircraft.

Bugfixes:
  • Rockets now destroy themself if they have no more target
Balancing:

Andarer Heavy Tank:

  • Firerate: 2sec -> 3sec
  • Resource costs:
    Crystal: 450 -> 1250
    Energy: 650 -> 700
    Titan: 550 -> 800

Andarer Light Tank:

  • Health: 100 -> 250

Changed files in this update

Depot 1653771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link