Update 0.2.0 - Air Units

Hotkeys now gets greyed out if an action is not possible

Adds description for buildings and units if they need to be researched

Sound slider now have a max value of 10 and you can change the sound in more detail

New map previews with spawn positions in lobby

Reworked unit icons

Reworked unit movement (less slippery feeling)

Added various building upgrades

Added Andarer Air Factory with several upgrades

Added Andarer Interceptor which can attack enemy aircraft.

Added Andarer Gunship which can attack enemy ground units.

Added Andarer Flak Turret which can attack enemy aircraft.

Added Redaxh Air Factory with several upgrades.

Added Redaxh Interceptor which can attack enemy aircraft.

Added Redaxh Gunship which can attack enemy ground units.