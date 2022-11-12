Update 0.2.0 - Air Units

Update 0.2.0
Features:
-
Hotkeys now gets greyed out if an action is not possible
-
Adds description for buildings and units if they need to be researched
-
Sound slider now have a max value of 10 and you can change the sound in more detail
-
New map previews with spawn positions in lobby
-
Reworked unit icons
-
Reworked unit movement (less slippery feeling)
-
Added various building upgrades
-
Added Andarer Air Factory with several upgrades
-
Added Andarer Interceptor which can attack enemy aircraft.
-
Added Andarer Gunship which can attack enemy ground units.
-
Added Andarer Flak Turret which can attack enemy aircraft.
-
Added Redaxh Air Factory with several upgrades.
-
Added Redaxh Interceptor which can attack enemy aircraft.
-
Added Redaxh Gunship which can attack enemy ground units.
-
Added Redaxh Flak Turret which can attack enemy aircraft.
Bugfixes:
- Rockets now destroy themself if they have no more target
Balancing:
Andarer Heavy Tank:
- Firerate: 2sec -> 3sec
- Resource costs:
Crystal: 450 -> 1250
Energy: 650 -> 700
Titan: 550 -> 800
Andarer Light Tank:
- Health: 100 -> 250
