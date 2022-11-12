Update 1.0.2 Patch Notes

Hey there!
Patch Notes
- Fixed a crash that could occur when starting a level or downloading/watching a replay.
- Fixed author names not loading correctly in the Workshop level selection
- It's now possible to use the restart hotkey during the end screen
- The name of the current level is now visible during the end screen
- Bug fixes
