Vacuum Pilot update for 12 November 2022

Update 1.0.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9924387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

Patch Notes

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when starting a level or downloading/watching a replay.
  • Fixed author names not loading correctly in the Workshop level selection
  • It's now possible to use the restart hotkey during the end screen
  • The name of the current level is now visible during the end screen
  • Bug fixes

