 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Striving for Light update for 12 November 2022

Hotfix 0.7.0.0f

Share · View all patches · Build 9924384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • The Shard of Refund validator algorithm has been improved so that circular skill tree shapes are still able to be broken up and refunded. Note that this new validator is not active for runs that are already in progress. It will automatically switch to the new validator scheme on your next run.

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

Join the official Discord!

Changed files in this update

Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
Depot 1646792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link