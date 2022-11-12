Regular Update

Changes:
Massive change in physics system that should decrease CPU usage over 50% when lot of things is happening (according to my readings). This can cause various issues on other areas of the game, like movement , general handling etc. This will be looked after one by one. The goal is : you shouldn't feel ANY difference except better performance
- code optimizations
- new audio system for more immersive 3d vr audio. You should hear sounds where they really are in your 3d space. This is work in progress, some might still sound weird, but first impressions on my tests were amazing 🙂 (one thing to note. I didn't measure yet performance impact of it, but if new physics optimization works, then I have some extra cushion for such a things)
- when bots are hit by vehicle, they should react similar to being hit by explosion (dying screams audio still is not correct here - the position of it, also their body gets crazy a bit, due to various force applied to different body parts. I'm on it). Also couple new dying sounds (Wilhelm screams 😉 )
- first approach to fix "sticky gun" bug
- abandoned vehicles should have now synced position between players (they were not before, you could see teleporting of player when they were picking up abandoned vehicles)
