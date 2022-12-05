Ultimate:

• The system of the Ultimate ability of the main character has been completely redesigned;

• Now Ultimate can be activated both by Holding the key and by Pressing;

• You can easily change the Ultimate activation system in the Settings;

• Added a detailed description of all modes and principles of operation of the Ultimate;

• Rejoice everyone who wanted Ultimate by pressing =)

Easy difficulty mode:

• Now in the Crazy Fun mode, you can use Ultimate without restrictions. Ultimate on Easy difficulty has become endless, just like Bombs;

• Changed the description of Easy difficulty.

Controls Settings:

• The system for changing control settings for the keyboard has received a full release in this update. Previously, these settings worked in experimental Beta mode;

• Now you can safely reassign the keys on your keyboard;

• Changed the description of the Controls Settings;

• The Ctrl, Shift, etc. keys are read correctly;

• Added support for a separate numeric keypad unit;

• Several default control layouts are still available to you: WASD/Arrows, etc.;

• At the first launch after this update - all control keys will be reset to avoid settings conflicts.

Sunrise - free DLC:

• Level 45.5 - improved dimming when restarting the level;

• Cutscene after level 45.5 - removed the extra sound of the clock ticking;

• Level 49 - Improved visual interaction with your [spoiler]Father[/spoiler]. Now the trigger is triggered a little earlier.

Improvements to the main game:

• The exit system from the levels has been radically revised: now the exit point from the level has been recalibrated and is located exactly in the center of the door. Previously, the character touched the "invisible halo" and finished the level a fraction of a second earlier;

• The hint system has been redesigned: now the information button "i" will appear only when necessary. And it will no longer be annoying to distract attention if the hints have not yet appeared;

• Level 39 - fixed the sound of turning on the trap on normal difficulty;

▪ Improved interaction with gamepads;

▪ Technical fixes and improvements aimed at improving stability and performance;

Many other minor changes and fixes:

In order not to overload the news, I will not describe minor technical and imperceptible changes to the eye. But a lot of work has been done these days. Many thanks to all those who report bugs and problems! Thank you, dear players, thanks to you the game is getting better!

