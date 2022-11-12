Papilio 2.0.0

Hey Beekeepers!

Welcome, finally, to the 2.0 update, A.K.A. the “I Can’t Beelieve It’s Not Butter(flies)” Update!

It’s been a while and we’ve been working very hard on lot’s of new things for you all to enjoy, and I hope you do!

As I’ve mentioned before, although the 1.0 is a finished game in it’s own right there was lots of things I still wanted to do with APICO and lots of other things I wanted to add.

This 2.0 update is the first of three planned content updates (Terraria / MC style), and covers lots of new things including:

New NPCs! Meet new friends Codey & Sto, research partners from the Mainland (!)

Butterflies! Beeautiful flapping friends to find and discover

Solitary Bees! Bees that don’t work in hives but live alone??

New Flowers! More fancy flowers, each with their own new effects on the environment!

More books! We know you love reading, otherwise why are you playing APICO? <3

Improved Dialogue System! Now you won’t miss all the wonderful writing Jamie has done, plus some new dialogue!

Incense! Finally you can make candles, plus your own incense through the magic of Alchemy!

More Music! The wonderful bee-sides by Mothense have been added <3

More decoration! Lots more decoration items, tiles, walls and more!

More achievements! 16 more delicious achievements to get hold of!

Loads more freakin’ bugs I am sure because I am just one person!!! :D

There’s more than that too but that’s what the changelog below is for, and buckle up cos it’s a doozy!

We both can’t wait for you to all experience the new content and to see what you all make of it <3

(N.B. You do NOT need to make a new world to experience all the new content! The new NPCs will be added to existing worlds automagically!)

(N.B.B. YOU DO NOT NEED TO MAKE A NEW WORLD TO EXPERIENCE THE NEW CONTENT - you know people will still ask me this 100 times lmao)

~ Ell

New Content

Added new NPC, Sto! Sto is a researcher from the Mainland who will introduce you to Butterflies and give you her journal to learn more! You can find Sto to the west of the first forest island.

Added butterflies! Butterflies spawn randomly based on their preferred flowers and conditions. There are 15 butterflies to discover, along with “golden” variants! Buy a net from Sto to start catching them.

Added 10 new flowers! Through cross-mutation of butterflies you can discover these strange variants and their new flower effects.

Added Butterfly Hotels! Butterflies in hotels can cause all sorts of strange effects to the nearby environment, as well as mutate nearby flowers.

Added Nurseries! Used to help repopulate butterflies by taking their eggs through the natural lifecycle

Added new NPC, Codey! Codey is a researcher from the Mainland who will introduce you to Solitary Bees, and give you her notes to learn more! You can find Codey to the east of the second forest island.

Added solitary bees! Solitary bees don’t live in hives, and will only appear through Bee Hotels under the right conditions! There are 12 solitary bees to discover.

Added Bee Hotels! Bee hotels let you create small ecosystems that can attract different solitary bees for you to discover, along with “golden” variants!

Added Habitats! By building specific habitats for solitary bees, you can help repopulate that species! They’ll even leave you little gifts!

Added new NPC, Moth(ense)! A moth??? Where are they? What do they sell? That’s for you to discover…

Added two new glorious books, Sto’s Butterfly Journal (open with Y when discovered), and Codey’s Notes (accessed from the bee book via Tab when discovered)

Added more actual lore (oh my god), and a chance to learn more about (and help) the Mainland!

Added some new quests to cover candle making and incense, plus cross-mutation of flowers

Added new flora items found by picking shrubs, used with butterflies & solitary bees

Added new decoration tiles, including variants of edging + pier tiles, marble tiles and giant lilypads

Added two new carpets, a green and a white variant

Added a new plain shrub wall to go with the marble and wood shrubs

Added Mothense’s “Bee-sides” to the in-game music rotation, meaning 11 new tracks will now play

Added the bee-sides in-game as collectables, but where might you find them I wonder?

Added a bookshelf item that can store your books, changes appearance based on how many books are in it

Added a new watering can item, that can instantly grow any placed flower seed

Added a couple more hair styles (including Abbee’s sweet do)

Added a couple new colours to the character customisation & Dresser (pink & purple wahoo!)

Added some new decoration banners that can be placed on walls, 5 to collect in total!

Added the Desalinator, an alternative source of water unlocked from Skipper after 10 social bees are discovered

Added the Candlemaker, which lets you create candles from beeswax (finally)

Added the Alchemy Bench, sold by Sto it let’s you create different types of incense based on different combinations of items - there’s 11 to discover!

Added the Incense Burner, sold by Sto it lets you burn the various incenses, each with their own unique effect

Added new ambient background noise for other biomes for both day and night!

Added 16 new achievements!

Added some secret things to discover!

Added a new accessibility option to remove RNG from butterfly spawns (so only conditions need to be correct, does not affect completion/achievements)

Added a new accessibility option to remove RNG from solitary bee spawns (again so only conditions need to be correct, does not affect completion/achievements)

Added a new accessibility option to remove all “buzzing” sounds from hives / lone bees

Added a new accessibility option to override the recommended zoom level (use at your own risk, you’ll get overlap/cutoff of menus if you use a zoom level higher than your screen can fit

Changes

Dialogue system has been overhauled - instead of having them only show the latest “trigger”, they now show all triggers along with a prompt for each one. There’s probably a lot of dialogue you missed, plus new dialogue to enjoy!

NPC shops have been changed, with some NPCs having entirely new stock (notably Abbee!).

NPC shops now have two special slots so it’s easier to get the special you want.

You can now pick up flowers when using tools rather than need to change to a non-tool item to interact with them

You can now place flowers onto shrub walls for decoration (note: they do not function as flowers for butterfly/bee purposes)

You can now use shrub saplings in the Squeezer

You can now create deep water by using a Honeycore Shovel on a shallow water tile

You can now dye natural beehives in the Dye Station, allowing you to get the rarer coloured natural hives you find in the wild.

You can now hammer the smaller honeycore crystals with a Honeycore Hammer to pick them up and move them

Shrub walls now change appearance based on the biome they are used in (both the 2 existing shrub walls and the new one)

General menu drawing optimisation to reduce texture page sizes + reduce texture swaps which should buff performance on slower devices

Improved current highlighted object with an arrow symbol above it

Made the “target” menu a little bit clearer with an arrow symbol above it

Magazine rack now changes appearance based on how many magazines are in it

Changed overall progress level to account for new content, max is now 105% (sorry Cornflower!!! <3)

Every 5th noticeboard quest completion now gives you a decorative plushie for that NPC! There’s 11 to collect, some found in other places! :D

Composter now also produces the new “flora” items of the biome it’s in, along with grass as normal (you can also get flora from shrubs)

Lights now use candles (new item) to craft instead of just beeswax!

Bug Fixes

Fixed painted walls not showing their windows

Fixed in-game controls remapping keys not being selectable the first time it’s opened

Fixed treetop produce arrow not having a highlight

Fixed treetop menu not visibly selecting after being placed until you move for the first time

Fixed snow infinitely creating snowballs when using a spade

Fixed the healthbar of big rocks being off-centre (yes someone reported that)

Fixed the Chaotic Bee not correctly showing as being calmed by it’s flowers in the flower book

Fixed flower icon tooltips in the overview chapter of the flower book

Fixed menus getting deactivating if their top-left corner went offscreen on the left or top

Fixed not being able to separately hammer windows + walls (originally would hammer both together)

Fixed some buttons not showing highlights when invalid (like the workbench craft button)

Modding