Patch 1.0.4a

Hello everyone. This is a fast hotfix to solve some problems that have been reported since we released the patch.

We also want to remind you that "When a hero equips the same item twice, the item will transform into its corrupted version". This info will now be visible when amplifying a card, previously it was only visible through game tips.

Bugs

There was an issue with some enchantment effects that caused the game to stall.

Fixed a bug that occurred when amplifying information for items with no rare versions (such as Hero's starter items).

Besides that, this also fixes some of the small bugs that have been reported.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.