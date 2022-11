Hello, we are happy to tell you that you can use TheCube with the SteamDeck and also on Linux. Because it is the first time we publish TheCube on these OS, it is possible that you'll get some problems (Also because there are many differents versions of Linux). If it is the case, do not hesitate to report these bugs at the mail adress : contact@thecube.edouardvincent.com

New designs are coming soon !

TheCubeCreators