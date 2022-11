Howdy Putters!

We are super happy to announce that Mini Putt is now in Early Access! We have been working very hard over the last year working to ensure that the game is a fun playing experience for you and your friends!

We are really interested to get the communities thoughts on the game, what we can improve, what you'd like to see!

You can join our Discord community, we are looking forward to working with the community to keep Mini Putt as fun as it can be.

Thanks!