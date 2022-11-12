Update 0.2.8

Changelog

V0.2.7.3

Fixed: AutoFire Preferences causing issues with the level-up menu

Added: Increased same frame explosion count to a maximum of 4 (missile explosions, scythe, ...)

V0.2.8

Graphics: Added Player Powerup VFX and Boss 4B Powerup VFX (indicates the second deadly Boss shield mechanism)

Graphics Settings: Added Particle Count Setting

Graphics: Further decreased Explosion Brightness

Ship Configuration: Usability Improvements

UI: Improved Autoscroll to be less confusing

UI: Pressing the Cancel button selects the main menu default button

Fixed: Wrong AutoFire Preference init of newly acquired active skills

Fixed: Certain continuous damage sources doing more damage than intended (e.g. Boss2 distortion field)

Fixed: Shield Effect sometimes not disappearing after invincibility fades

Fixed: Tutorial default binding text and text blocking behavior

Fixed: World End Wall not damaging the player

Time Survival: First Spawner -> doubled the enemy count

Time Survival: 17min+ T2 vertical ascended orbs replaced by T1

Time Survival Balancing: Explosions won't slow down enemies anymore

Time Survival Balancing: Doubled Afterburner Base Damage

What's Next?

V0.2.9: Open Issues/balancing and more V0.3.0 preparations

V0.3.0: New Mission with already known and new enemies → No Ascended/Death orbs, I swear :)!

→ The Ship Configuration will be separate from the current one (additional progression options).