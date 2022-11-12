 Skip to content

Outnumbered update for 12 November 2022

Update 0.2.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

V0.2.7.3

  • Fixed: AutoFire Preferences causing issues with the level-up menu
  • Added: Increased same frame explosion count to a maximum of 4 (missile explosions, scythe, ...)

V0.2.8

  • Graphics: Added Player Powerup VFX and Boss 4B Powerup VFX (indicates the second deadly Boss shield mechanism)
  • Graphics Settings: Added Particle Count Setting
  • Graphics: Further decreased Explosion Brightness
  • Ship Configuration: Usability Improvements
  • UI: Improved Autoscroll to be less confusing
  • UI: Pressing the Cancel button selects the main menu default button
  • Fixed: Wrong AutoFire Preference init of newly acquired active skills
  • Fixed: Certain continuous damage sources doing more damage than intended (e.g. Boss2 distortion field)
  • Fixed: Shield Effect sometimes not disappearing after invincibility fades
  • Fixed: Tutorial default binding text and text blocking behavior
  • Fixed: World End Wall not damaging the player
  • Time Survival: First Spawner -> doubled the enemy count
  • Time Survival: 17min+ T2 vertical ascended orbs replaced by T1
  • Time Survival Balancing: Explosions won't slow down enemies anymore
  • Time Survival Balancing: Doubled Afterburner Base Damage

What's Next?

V0.2.9: Open Issues/balancing and more V0.3.0 preparations
V0.3.0: New Mission with already known and new enemies → No Ascended/Death orbs, I swear :)!
→ The Ship Configuration will be separate from the current one (additional progression options).

Changed files in this update

