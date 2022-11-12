Update 0.2.8

Changelog
V0.2.7.3
- Fixed: AutoFire Preferences causing issues with the level-up menu
- Added: Increased same frame explosion count to a maximum of 4 (missile explosions, scythe, ...)
V0.2.8
- Graphics: Added Player Powerup VFX and Boss 4B Powerup VFX (indicates the second deadly Boss shield mechanism)
- Graphics Settings: Added Particle Count Setting
- Graphics: Further decreased Explosion Brightness
- Ship Configuration: Usability Improvements
- UI: Improved Autoscroll to be less confusing
- UI: Pressing the Cancel button selects the main menu default button
- Fixed: Wrong AutoFire Preference init of newly acquired active skills
- Fixed: Certain continuous damage sources doing more damage than intended (e.g. Boss2 distortion field)
- Fixed: Shield Effect sometimes not disappearing after invincibility fades
- Fixed: Tutorial default binding text and text blocking behavior
- Fixed: World End Wall not damaging the player
- Time Survival: First Spawner -> doubled the enemy count
- Time Survival: 17min+ T2 vertical ascended orbs replaced by T1
- Time Survival Balancing: Explosions won't slow down enemies anymore
- Time Survival Balancing: Doubled Afterburner Base Damage
What's Next?
V0.2.9: Open Issues/balancing and more V0.3.0 preparations
V0.3.0: New Mission with already known and new enemies → No Ascended/Death orbs, I swear :)!
→ The Ship Configuration will be separate from the current one (additional progression options).
