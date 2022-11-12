Update, Version 20221112

English

[Furniture]New Furniture: Altar. (You can use it to check a team member's faith with fewer clicks than doing that from menus. There will be more functions in future updates.)

[Item]New item: Holy Water (Damage the undead, demons, and the wicked while healing and cleansing others. You can also use it when cooking. But it does not provide other effects than normal water.)

[Bazaar]Nemetz now sells Holy Water.

[Character Selection Window]Added function support to display a character's qualification based on a customized script block.

[Faith]It's now possible for a faith's Center-of-Belief or tenets to provide skills.

简体中文

【家具】新家具：祭坛。（你可以用它检查队友的信仰，比从菜单中检查少几步操作。在此后的更新中会加入更多的功能。）

【物品】新物品：圣水。（会对不死生物、恶魔、以及被谴责之人造成伤害，对其他角色进行治疗并净化特定负面属性。你也能用它烧菜，只是不会有除了普通的水之外的额外效果。）

【巴扎】内梅茨现在贩卖圣水。

【角色选择窗口】加入了基于自定义代码段显示角色是否符合某种条件的功能。

【信仰】信仰核心和信条现在可以提供技能了。