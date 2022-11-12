New pilot sighted...

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new pilot has been spotted! The new pilot will be released soon, but is already available on the experimental branch. An announcement will be made when the pilot is live for everyone.

Feedback and bug reports are welcome!

Note: Testing the experimental branch will make your save file incompatible with the default branch, so it is recommended you back up your save file before testing.

it is also advised that you switch back to the default branch when you are done testing, as new unstable builds can be uploaded to the experimental branch without prior notice.

HOW TO BACKUP YOUR SAVE FILE

Your save files should be stored here:

Win: %appdata%\Roaming\8bitskull_void_scrappers\

Mac: ~/Library/Application Support/8bitskull_void_scrappers/

Linux: ~/.config/8bitskull_void_scrappers/

Copy void_scrappers_save to another folder before launching the experimental branch.

HOW TO ACCESS THE EXPERIMENTAL BRANCH

Right click the the game in your Steam library

Select Properties

Select Betas

Opt in to the experimental branch

Your game will now be updated.