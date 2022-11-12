 Skip to content

Near Sol update for 12 November 2022

patch 2022-november-12

Share · View all patches · Build 9924012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

added the ability to build other buildings (in addition to factories)
now you can build infrastructure and a space shipyard.
improved satellite location (before they were too close)
engineers now appear too

