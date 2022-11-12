added the ability to build other buildings (in addition to factories)
now you can build infrastructure and a space shipyard.
improved satellite location (before they were too close)
engineers now appear too
Near Sol update for 12 November 2022
patch 2022-november-12
added the ability to build other buildings (in addition to factories)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update