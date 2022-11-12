The Dancer: Definitive Edition | The Last Dance (Part 2)

Are you ready for a challenge?

The Last Dance (Part 2) Update brings in framework for new challenge modes for the game and will updated in the weeks to come with more and more content! Here's a brief summary of what's been added:

Challenge System

And you thought the encore modes were tough!

The new challenge system introduces a menu that will hold all future challenges. These are separated into categories: Seasonal, and everything else. Later down the line I might add a super-secret third section too.

So far there are 2 challenges: Spooky mode, and a new challenge: Chapter 1: Darkness

Darkness

Darkness is a pretty similar challenge to spooky mode, as it turns off all the lights in the Asylum! Watch your back, you never know what could be around the corner...

And there's more to come!

This is just the start of a pretty big project, so keep an eye out for more challenges in the future (especially as we're nearing the festive season...

Patch Notes

DDE Patch 1.5 | The Last Dance (Part 2)

Main Menu Reworked AGAIN AGAIN

Pause Menu Fixed

Challenge mode is here!

New challenge - Chapter 1: Darkness

Framework for more challenges and christmas mode added

Spooky mode moved to 'seasonal challenges' tab

Some minor bugfixes

Thanks so much if you're reading this, and I hope you have fun!

-Spacepiano :D