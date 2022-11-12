 Skip to content

The Umbridge Estate update for 12 November 2022

Bug Fix & Minor Tweaks 12/11/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9923826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Updated the roaming AI to improve pathing and fix a bug that stopped enemies from moving

  • Fixed a bug that caused seemingly random deaths

  • Modified pop up hedge collisions in an attempt to fix a bug where players got stuck in hedges

  • Fixed a bug that prevented a player from moving when one of the puzzles was completed

  • Fixed a bug that reset the players FOV when sprinting

  • Fixed a bug that allowed the player to collect an objective without completing a puzzle

