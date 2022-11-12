-
Updated the roaming AI to improve pathing and fix a bug that stopped enemies from moving
-
Fixed a bug that caused seemingly random deaths
-
Modified pop up hedge collisions in an attempt to fix a bug where players got stuck in hedges
-
Fixed a bug that prevented a player from moving when one of the puzzles was completed
-
Fixed a bug that reset the players FOV when sprinting
-
Fixed a bug that allowed the player to collect an objective without completing a puzzle
The Umbridge Estate update for 12 November 2022
Bug Fix & Minor Tweaks 12/11/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community