Princess&Blade update for 12 November 2022

Update on 2022-11-12

Share · View all patches · Build 9923794

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Assassination is an action with high risk and high return. It can only be used once to deal with one enemy. In the last update, the benefits of assassination were too low. "Gently stabbing you" is a unique style of play, which should have allowed people who like this action to get more returns. Therefore:

This small update has greatly enhanced the assassination gains, and greatly reduced the rigidity time of assassination operations. BOSS enemies can also be assassinated.

