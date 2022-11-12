Update 12-11-2022

Features

Videosettings added Virtual Textures tweak

Added Starting Fuel items setting to Cooking Components

Improvements

New Playtestmap environment performance improvements

Added consumable stat values to tooltip

Improved world item networking performance

Changes

Changed holdables to disable tick when not held

Fixes

Fixed attachments not attaching to world item

Fixed slow melee animation

Fixed basic door sounds and replication issue

Fixed an issue with destructible interaction foliage

Fixed issue with resource collision

Fixed infinite loop if killed while sprinting

Fixed bleeds continue after death

Fixed throw able quick slot icon not updating

Fixed bleeds applied after death

Fixed enter not opening chat when hidden

Fixed error when no pawn is controlled

Fixed issue with AI trying to sight though objects

Fixed follow actor error

Fixed basic melee detect not hitting players

Fixed issue with AI not responding to attacks

Fixed way point loop issue

Fixed possible unkillable AI issue

Fixed error when no range attack montage set