Update 12-11-2022

Features
Videosettings added Virtual Textures tweak
Added Starting Fuel items setting to Cooking Components
Improvements
New Playtestmap environment performance improvements
Added consumable stat values to tooltip
Improved world item networking performance
Changes
Changed holdables to disable tick when not held
Fixes
Fixed attachments not attaching to world item
Fixed slow melee animation
Fixed basic door sounds and replication issue
Fixed an issue with destructible interaction foliage
Fixed issue with resource collision
Fixed infinite loop if killed while sprinting
Fixed bleeds continue after death
Fixed throw able quick slot icon not updating
Fixed bleeds applied after death
Fixed enter not opening chat when hidden
Fixed error when no pawn is controlled
Fixed issue with AI trying to sight though objects
Fixed follow actor error
Fixed basic melee detect not hitting players
Fixed issue with AI not responding to attacks
Fixed way point loop issue
Fixed possible unkillable AI issue
Fixed error when no range attack montage set
Changed files in this update