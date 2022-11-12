New update brings new visual improvements!

Update summary

We've made a lot of adjustments to lighting and added new effects to towers and the weather system to create a more immersive experience. Here is a screenshot where we try and demonstrate some of these changes however it is very difficult on an image to see the new mist effect that is present when it rains hard. Notice the kappa tower lighting up green, the machine gun lighting up the left area around it when it fires and a laser heading towards a boss from a slightly out of view laser tower (it's evolved!):

There's lots of effects that aren't shown in this screenshot such as flamers, rocket and grenade explosions but it gives you an idea of what to look forward to.

Why?

Since the recent improvements to performance, we've given ourselves opportunity to bring some nice effects into the game to help bring it to life and make the player feel more immersed. We couldn't have achieved this before these updates as the game would have crawled, especially in the late game.

We have made these new effects completely optional so if you don't like them or you find you need the most FPS your machine can handle, you can always disable them in the options. We have made a conscious effort to set up these new effects with performance in mind so we're not expecting much (if any) FPS drop at all if you decide to leave them on.

This is the first step in the appearance improvements for the game, there's a lot more to come!

Patch notes

Added lighting effects to certain projectiles and explosions

Mist effect is now displayed in heavy rain

Global lighting has been lowered

Blue moon light added for night time

Added option to toggle new light effects

Challenges now work as expected

Enjoy :)