PlayTest Master 030

OutFox 5.0.0 Pre-Release Candidate 029 & 030 (Steam Playtest Master) - November 11th 2022
❕✅ Fix crash with Matrix generation on some older modfiles
❕✅ Added new game generation to cmake for windows api
❕✅ Fix crash with object deletion in draw pipe
❕✅ Add new boxing mode
❕✅ Fixed dynamic library loading for steam
❕✅ Fix missing failimmediate option being saved on KBX mode
❕✅ Fixed bug with missing thread mutex on song loading
❕✅ Fixed crash with missing stagemodel init
❕✅ Fixed crash with steam builds on linux
❕✅ NEW! Fixed legacy arm builds for embedded armv7 boards
❕✅ Fixed Opengl selection for linux builds should fix resolution issue
❕✅ Modernised build environment for new outfox specific options
❕✅ Fix mines on pump and dance
❕✅ Fixed type boolean
❕✅ Fixed be-mu/po-mu/gddm/gdgf preview sounds
❕✅ Fixed crashes with minimaid on linux, needs to be rebuilt
❕✅ NEW! Added new 80% pass failtype for be-mu/po-mu
❕✅ Fixed bug with DTX loadheader
❕✅ Fixed crash with hiddendata calls on editor
❕✅ Fixed offset support on Autokeysounds
❕✅ Added language functions for thememanager
❕✅ Fixed mac build chain and command scripts for XCode
❕✅ Fixed crash with legacy opengl on legacy linux distros (pre 2010)
Changed files in this update