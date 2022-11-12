PlayTest Master 030

OutFox 5.0.0 Pre-Release Candidate 029 & 030 (Steam Playtest Master) - November 11th 2022

❕✅ Fix crash with Matrix generation on some older modfiles

❕✅ Added new game generation to cmake for windows api

❕✅ Fix crash with object deletion in draw pipe

❕✅ Add new boxing mode

❕✅ Fixed dynamic library loading for steam

❕✅ Fix missing failimmediate option being saved on KBX mode

❕✅ Fixed bug with missing thread mutex on song loading

❕✅ Fixed crash with missing stagemodel init

❕✅ Fixed crash with steam builds on linux

❕✅ NEW! Fixed legacy arm builds for embedded armv7 boards

❕✅ Fixed Opengl selection for linux builds should fix resolution issue

❕✅ Modernised build environment for new outfox specific options

❕✅ Fix mines on pump and dance

❕✅ Fixed type boolean

❕✅ Fixed be-mu/po-mu/gddm/gdgf preview sounds

❕✅ Fixed crashes with minimaid on linux, needs to be rebuilt

❕✅ NEW! Added new 80% pass failtype for be-mu/po-mu

❕✅ Fixed bug with DTX loadheader

❕✅ Fixed crash with hiddendata calls on editor

❕✅ Fixed offset support on Autokeysounds

❕✅ Added language functions for thememanager

❕✅ Fixed mac build chain and command scripts for XCode

❕✅ Fixed crash with legacy opengl on legacy linux distros (pre 2010)