The Finnish War update for 12 November 2022

--DEFINITIVE UPDATE--

Happy Autumn!

AcroGames is happy to announce that the development of The Finnish War is coming to an end with this definitive update. After a handful of updates through the year, we are moving on to new challenges!

Of course, one never knows if the need for an update arises still in the unforeseeable future. But for now, this is unlikely.

In this update, you will find:

  • graphical fixes
  • audio fixes
  • minor bug fixes
  • added 'Scandinavia' multiplayer map to single-player as well (formerly multiplayer-exclusive)
  • added descriptions for units to the army deployment phase (no more need to memorize unit descriptions from the Help menu!)

