Build 9923519 · Last edited 12 November 2022

NEW PRACTICE MODE

-added practice mode! Lots more to come with this mode

-also added tutorial videos, hope this adds clarity for the controls

CPU TWEAKS

-CPU fielding more realistic, doesn't make perfect throws everytime

GENERAL CHANGES

-improved batters hitbox and animation

-cleaned up some gameplay and UI bugs