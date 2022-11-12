 Skip to content

20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 12 November 2022

V0.8.5 - New Upgrade Perks - Aero Magic and Dodge!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Aero Magic

Become master of the wind with Aero magic! Shoot out gales to tear monster apart!

Dodge

Dodge enemy attacks with the Evasive upgrade perks. These new perks give players more defensive options to help survive until dawn!

Other Changes

  • Getting ping-ponged around by enemies when players got hit was a frustrating experience. So now, getting hit by enemies will no longer knock the player around. Instead, enemies are knocked away.
  • Bullet bounce was causing bullets to go back towards the player and was often obscuring the player sprite. So bounce has been changed to ricochet towards the nearest enemy, reducing the chance that the player sprite will be obscured by bullets.
Join Discord to give me feedback

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues

I hope you guys continue to support&enjoy 20 Minutes Till Dawn!

