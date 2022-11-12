Grab a firm hold of v.1.1.0

We have a lot on our plate, and as with everything, theres probably some things we missed. But we love seeing the enthusiasm for our game, and are happy to put in some elbow grease to see it grow.

Added a panel to highlight new unlockables.

Added setting to disable onboarding character talking (cheers @petite)

Fixed a bug where certain characters would dislike their own traits.

Fixed some resolution issues.

More formulation variations and more clarity.

Fixed some strange issues with tickle torture.

Added more activities.

Numerous smaller quality-of-life improvements.

Fixed a whole lot of typos.

Alternate donation targets

Additionally, we had some feedback about our donation system, and some comments from players that didn't want to donate the game fee to Planned Parenthood in the US. While this is always our main goal, we are also at our core about the freedom of choice, so it is now possible to set in the settings menu if you wish to alternatively donate the game fee to the Therapeutic Gaming and Digital Technology Program, made in part with the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

You can also choose to not donate, which will make the funds go directly to the developers. But we will probably just spend it on silly stuff, so you have been warned.

We will back next week with a second patch. And once again, a big smooch and thanks to everyone writing us and just trying out our game.