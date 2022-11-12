 Skip to content

Tower of the sage update for 12 November 2022

2.0.1a

Build 9923140

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

This patch will bring back the 2nd map.

Changes:

  • New boss encounter
  • 9 new enemies
  • 1 new map
  • 4 new story encounters
  • Tons of adjustments on the enemies and the bosses. ( mostly nerfed )
  • Card changes, damage value changes on heroes.
  • New artifacts.

Will probably make some balance changes during the next week and polish up the new map, after new hero ( barbarian ) will come.

New map is about to be ready to release with new enemies and encounters, however I want to balance properly the existing ones.

Take care and have fun!

