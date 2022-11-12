Hello,
This patch will bring back the 2nd map.
Changes:
- New boss encounter
- 9 new enemies
- 1 new map
- 4 new story encounters
- Tons of adjustments on the enemies and the bosses. ( mostly nerfed )
- Card changes, damage value changes on heroes.
- New artifacts.
Will probably make some balance changes during the next week and polish up the new map, after new hero ( barbarian ) will come.
New map is about to be ready to release with new enemies and encounters, however I want to balance properly the existing ones.
Take care and have fun!
Changed files in this update