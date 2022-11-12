Share · View all patches · Build 9923140 · Last edited 12 November 2022 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

This patch will bring back the 2nd map.

Changes:

New boss encounter

9 new enemies

1 new map

4 new story encounters

Tons of adjustments on the enemies and the bosses. ( mostly nerfed )

Card changes, damage value changes on heroes.

New artifacts.

Will probably make some balance changes during the next week and polish up the new map, after new hero ( barbarian ) will come.

New map is about to be ready to release with new enemies and encounters, however I want to balance properly the existing ones.

Take care and have fun!