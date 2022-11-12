New Updates! Toxicity Part 2 - Multiplayer

Toxicity Part 2- MULTIPLAYER!

-multiplayer is in beta-

A new Multiplayer Mode has arrived!

The update includes 1 multiplayer game mode, FFA-No Limit, and 2 new multiplayer maps.

Game Mode -

FFA-No Limit

Free For Fall (no teams)

No time limit

No score limit

Zombies are worth points, players are worth more points. Die and lose points.

Shifting perspective! -

Multiplayer mode is in FPS mode, compared to single-player third-person.

Weapons -

2 new weapons have been added to multiplayer.

Maps -

Foundation - Nightmarish world similar to the survival modes.

Hangar- Small complex.

Max player counts per lobby (3 options) -

2 Player

4 Player

8 Player

(Limit might be increased in future updates)

Server create and search (and waiting lobby) -

New option to create your own session and even password-protect it.

Players are able to search for open sessions.

(a waiting lobby has also been created)

Please note: Multiplayer is still in development, but the core has been finished.

Additional game modes such as teams and score 'attack' are currently in development.

More maps are coming soon.

Creatures/Monsters from single-player will be added to multiplayer maps for additional mayhem.

AI improvement for zombies is coming.

Current known multiplayer issues -

Transition issue - When transitioning from a lobby to a map, the connected player may lose control of their character and input (closing the game and rejoining the active session corrects issue)

Scoreboard isn't currently populating correctly for connected players (shows up for the host)

Gun firing and item pickups aren't replicating properly. This is causing external sounds to appear as though you created the sound. Example - another player fires a weapon, it sounds as though you are firing your own.

Other ideas/improvements/issues

Main menu stats button stopped working-- there will be a hotfix for this soon.

Shotgun in multiplayer appears to be shooting a little high