11/12 Patch

상점 개편 : 탄약 제외한 소모품 개수 표시, 2번무기 있는 상태에서 새로운 무기구입시 탄약 사라지는 문제 수정,

1스테이지 텍스쳐 품질 향상, 조금 더 보기편한 HUD화면으로 수정, 1스테이지 터널구간에서 적들이 벽뚫고 나오는 문제 수정, 최적화 작업 약간.

店舗改編:弾薬を除いた消耗品の数表示、2番武器がある状態で新しい武器購入時に弾薬が消える問題の修正、

第1ステージテクスチャの品質向上、より見やすいHUD画面に修正、第1ステージトンネル区間で敵が壁を突き抜ける問題修正、最適化作業を若干。

Store reorganization: Indication of the number of consumables excluding ammunition, number 2. Fixing the problem of ammunition disappearing when purchasing a new weapon with weapons,

1st Stage Texture Quality Improvement, Modified to a HUD screen that is easier to see, Fixed a problem where enemies pierce the wall in the 1st Stage Tunnel section, a little optimization work.