Balance Update 12th November 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9922929 · Last edited 12 November 2022 – 07:46:04 UTC by Wendy

This is a large balancing + some bug fixing.

As each level is reached the gap to the next level is increase by 1.5 % up to level 100. This is now changed to 2% and goes to level 350. This has the effect of stretching out the time it takes to level up to something more like I expected.

Ai Visibility rules have been amended depending on your difficulty level.

All creatures have had there hit points rebalanced, Some creatures are now much stronger and take allot more hits.

XP from creatures is when you kill them and is based on how hard the creature is, You no longer get XP from looting dead bodies, Only materials.

You now get XP from looting containers.

Fixed the XP rendering not showing the correctly scaled numbers when perk is used.

Fixed the XP wrapping when you go up more than 1 point in a single XP gain.

Daylight length has changed so that the harder the setting the longer the night will be.

As always, I welcome any feedback on these changes.