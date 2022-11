Share · View all patches · Build 9922759 · Last edited 12 November 2022 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Version v0.25

-Added companion tracking system

-Reduced the physical consumption of card skills from 100 to 50

Initial cinema scene

Thanks for the bugs fed back by player 北寒带冰柠檬

-Fixed the bug stuck by character 4

Chapter 4: Bloody Camp

-Slightly modified values

Chapter 5: Strange Stranger

Thanks for the bugs fed back by player 路过的骑士糊栗子

-Fixed the bug that the dead character still escaped from the mansion after death

-Slightly modified values