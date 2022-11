I was notified about 3 bugs that weren't squashed before release!!

Patch out now! Let me know if you find any! There shouldn't be any ground breaking ones anymore!

Patch Notes:

Able to Reload after Cinematic Scene in a Sheep's Gun.

Plays the missing Intro of a Sheep's Gun.

Fixed Progression Bug in Alone//White Canvas.

Made rotation of cards easier to see in Intermission.