Note: Many doors were not properly locked in 0.87. This has been fixed. If you managed to reach somewhere in the previous version without a key and are now stuck, you can now choose Options -> Support -> Start New Night to reset with the mansion without losing any items. Please reach out to Support if you have any problems - we can fix saves if need be.

New Features

Melee combat has been significantly overhauled:

Hold the attack button for a heavy attack

Press the attack button repeatedly for a brief combo

Attacks now push combatants apart

Input buffering has been rewritten to feel better

The damage and animations of all weapons have been significantly rebalanced

Dodge back no longer scales distance with Speed

A new weapon - the Cleaver - has been added, and is now the initial tutorial weapon

Feedback is welcome, as this is a sizeable change in the feel of the game. If a weapon you loved you now hate, or you feel like you're struggling with the new system, please get in touch!

Polish

For the duration of Early Access, you can choose Options -> Support -> Start New Night to begin a new night without losing any items

Bug Fixes