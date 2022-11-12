Note: Many doors were not properly locked in 0.87. This has been fixed. If you managed to reach somewhere in the previous version without a key and are now stuck, you can now choose Options -> Support -> Start New Night to reset with the mansion without losing any items. Please reach out to Support if you have any problems - we can fix saves if need be.
New Features
Melee combat has been significantly overhauled:
- Hold the attack button for a heavy attack
- Press the attack button repeatedly for a brief combo
- Attacks now push combatants apart
- Input buffering has been rewritten to feel better
- The damage and animations of all weapons have been significantly rebalanced
- Dodge back no longer scales distance with Speed
- A new weapon - the Cleaver - has been added, and is now the initial tutorial weapon
Feedback is welcome, as this is a sizeable change in the feel of the game. If a weapon you loved you now hate, or you feel like you're struggling with the new system, please get in touch!
Polish
- For the duration of Early Access, you can choose Options -> Support -> Start New Night to begin a new night without losing any items
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a major issue where many doors in v0.87 that should be locked were not
- Fixed an issue where you could be locked in a room after defeating a boss
- Fix some gun targeting issues with some enemies
- Initiates no longer attack Big/Little Wretches
Changed files in this update