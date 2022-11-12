 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Withering Rooms update for 12 November 2022

v0.88

Share · View all patches · Build 9922592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Note: Many doors were not properly locked in 0.87. This has been fixed. If you managed to reach somewhere in the previous version without a key and are now stuck, you can now choose Options -> Support -> Start New Night to reset with the mansion without losing any items. Please reach out to Support if you have any problems - we can fix saves if need be.

New Features

Melee combat has been significantly overhauled:

  • Hold the attack button for a heavy attack
  • Press the attack button repeatedly for a brief combo
  • Attacks now push combatants apart
  • Input buffering has been rewritten to feel better
  • The damage and animations of all weapons have been significantly rebalanced
  • Dodge back no longer scales distance with Speed
  • A new weapon - the Cleaver - has been added, and is now the initial tutorial weapon

Feedback is welcome, as this is a sizeable change in the feel of the game. If a weapon you loved you now hate, or you feel like you're struggling with the new system, please get in touch!

Polish

  • For the duration of Early Access, you can choose Options -> Support -> Start New Night to begin a new night without losing any items

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a major issue where many doors in v0.87 that should be locked were not
  • Fixed an issue where you could be locked in a room after defeating a boss
  • Fix some gun targeting issues with some enemies
  • Initiates no longer attack Big/Little Wretches

Changed files in this update

Depot 2006141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link