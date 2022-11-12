 Skip to content

Pirate Souls update for 12 November 2022

Achievements Update

Build 9922389

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can link your Discord account to your Pirate Souls one.
  • You can display your achievements in game and on discord.
  • Percentage of completion now displayed for achievements.
  • Your position in your crew/division is now displayed.

