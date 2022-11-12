- You can link your Discord account to your Pirate Souls one.
- You can display your achievements in game and on discord.
- Percentage of completion now displayed for achievements.
- Your position in your crew/division is now displayed.
Pirate Souls update for 12 November 2022
Achievements Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
