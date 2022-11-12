327: Early Access 0.14.13 - November 11, 2022 10:10 PM EST
• Completed elite unique rings.
• Made a minor change to max values on rings. Some unique item values were adjusted as well. This change is not retroactive. Base attributes such as strength, intelligence were adjusted down a bit.
• Fixed a bug that prevented a few high-level amulets from dropping.
• Item level requirements for certain unique items were reduced.
Nevergrind Online update for 12 November 2022
Elite unique rings now in the game!
