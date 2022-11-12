Elite unique rings now in the game!

327: Early Access 0.14.13 - November 11, 2022 10:10 PM EST

• Completed elite unique rings.

• Made a minor change to max values on rings. Some unique item values were adjusted as well. This change is not retroactive. Base attributes such as strength, intelligence were adjusted down a bit.

• Fixed a bug that prevented a few high-level amulets from dropping.

• Item level requirements for certain unique items were reduced.