Nevergrind Online update for 12 November 2022

Elite unique rings now in the game!

Build 9922129

Patchnotes via Steam Community

327: Early Access 0.14.13 - November 11, 2022 10:10 PM EST
• Completed elite unique rings.
• Made a minor change to max values on rings. Some unique item values were adjusted as well. This change is not retroactive. Base attributes such as strength, intelligence were adjusted down a bit.
• Fixed a bug that prevented a few high-level amulets from dropping.
• Item level requirements for certain unique items were reduced.

