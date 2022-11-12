 Skip to content

Click For Points update for 12 November 2022

Update 1.2!

12 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No Sneak Peek. Only Update.

1.2 adds a few upgrades and spacebar compatibility! A few small cursor changes with a controller, but that's it for now!
(Also, there is now a seizure warning sign in the beginning!)

