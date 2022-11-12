No Sneak Peek. Only Update.
1.2 adds a few upgrades and spacebar compatibility! A few small cursor changes with a controller, but that's it for now!
(Also, there is now a seizure warning sign in the beginning!)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
No Sneak Peek. Only Update.
1.2 adds a few upgrades and spacebar compatibility! A few small cursor changes with a controller, but that's it for now!
(Also, there is now a seizure warning sign in the beginning!)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update