ALIEN DAWN - Update 18

Hi All,

I remember all the way back to watching the first random person play our game and watching them try to interact with the slide on the pistol and it not doing anything. After that I saw many others do something similar. It's not that I couldn't figure out how to do it because we had weapon interactions on the Shotgun and Grenade Launcher, but there were just to many bigger issues that needed to be solved before I had the time to make each weapon have interacting parts.

New Weapon Interactions



With today's update all the weapons that should have interactive slides do, as well as attachable scopes which was another thing people have been asking for since the beginning.

The game is running and looking better than ever with this latest update (v1.18).

On a side note, I recently received a bHaptics vest and wrist developer kit from the bHaptics company and will be working on adding support for that soon. Thank you to djstelo and jen for making this happen!

As always thanks to everyone who has left an honest review and continues to support the game, I hope you're all doing great as can be.

Xtian

2 New Weapons & 7 New Attachable Sights



11/11/2022 (Early Access) v1.18

Player can now Grab and Interact with Slide on Weapons (VR)

Player can now Grab Mag out of Backpack with Grip Buttons (VR)

Player can now see Map with Use Buttons (VR)

Player can now Drag Item to Hands from Inventory (Desktop)

Added New Weapon DE-357 & Mag

Added New Weapon M4-5.56 & Mag

Added 7 Attachable Sights

ACOG 4X

B-10 12X

RedDot

Holographic

Reflex

Iron 1

Iron 2

VR Players can now customize all Rotational Axes for Motion Controllers

VR Players can now customize the X,Y,Z Locations of Motion Controllers

Added Physics Interaction Bullets when Hitting Physics Objects

Added Screen and Light to Tutorial Messages in VR Tutorial

Added Miss AutoStore Object Indicator (VR)

Added Two Additional Backpack Slots

Added Force Feedback for Gamepads on Desktop

Added Force Feedback Effects in Vehicles when Hitting Objects & Landing

Added Force Feedback Effects for Melee Weapons

Vehicles can now knock over Trees

Increased Standard Pistol Ammo Mag to 15

Adjusted Mothership Damage based on Difficulty Setting

Increased Fire Rate of all Weapons

Decreased Mothership Damage Distance

Big Improvement to Performance of Dragging Inventory Items on Desktop (Client)

Desktop Players can now go from Sprint straight to ADS

Updated Tutorial with New VR Controls

Removed Lean Toggle On

Fixed Radio Tower Rotating to far and stopping Player from Climbing

Fixed Tutorial Not Saving Completion