PATCH 1.0.5

We continue our launch patches revising issues based on the community's feedback. While there are some larger issues that will take us a few more days to correct, we are trying our best to correct oversights and bugs as quickly as possible.

Patch notes:

-Revision and correction of economy exploit

-Fixed bug occurring with Chinese dialogs

-Localization fixes

Working on:

-Screen settings

-Localization verbs, debris, blueprints - on actions

-Tutorial revisions, onboarding communication