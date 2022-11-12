PATCH 1.0.5
We continue our launch patches revising issues based on the community's feedback. While there are some larger issues that will take us a few more days to correct, we are trying our best to correct oversights and bugs as quickly as possible.
Patch notes:
-Revision and correction of economy exploit
-Fixed bug occurring with Chinese dialogs
-Localization fixes
Working on:
-Screen settings
-Localization verbs, debris, blueprints - on actions
-Tutorial revisions, onboarding communication
Changed files in this update