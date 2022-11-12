 Skip to content

Common'hood update for 12 November 2022

PATCH 1.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We continue our launch patches revising issues based on the community's feedback. While there are some larger issues that will take us a few more days to correct, we are trying our best to correct oversights and bugs as quickly as possible.

Patch notes:
-Revision and correction of economy exploit
-Fixed bug occurring with Chinese dialogs
-Localization fixes

Working on:
-Screen settings
-Localization verbs, debris, blueprints - on actions
-Tutorial revisions, onboarding communication

