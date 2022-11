Share · View all patches · Build 9921647 · Last edited 12 November 2022 – 00:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Improvements:

-Added an improved tutorial for the Slingshot skill;

-Improved the road materials and textures;

-Improved the sand materials and textures;

-Made bloom less excessive;

BugFixes:

-Bug where the counter for the entrance of the big state buildings was visible from everywhere;