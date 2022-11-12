New Features

*A brand new map, The Towers, has been added! It features two large Deep Earth Mining Towers with bases and a 3rd base in between. Be sure to check out the community video and jump in yourself to take a look! Oh, and beware of mining lasers.

*Clans 1.0 is here! Creating a clan costs 1000 coins and can be done once you reach level 10. You can join a clan at level 5. A clan button has been added to the tabs. This initial release allows for clan tags, crests and a way to organize your team. And, ultimately, serves as a foundation for future planned clan features.

Community Suggestions

*Airbrake has been changed to a base feature, meaning you no longer need the jump jet maneuverability module to use that feature! We hope this will help players have more agency in their movements. Note that the maneuverability module improves the Airbreak performance while also having all its other benefits.

*We’ve addressed an issue with running / skimming over rough terrain causing players to launch into the air. It should be a much smoother piloting experience in the future.

Improvements

We’ve brought back the Live Practice Area to smooth out the experience for new players. For the first few matches, new players will only play with other new players with builds from the Roles selections. Those who have graduated to the Novice servers and beyond will be unaffected.

We’ve continued to make improvements to the jump jet predictive arc feature.

Balance Changes

Hydra, Shelldrake, Talos, Leviathan, Zephyr, Tecton, Falcon

*Added T1 defense mod slot

Wyvern

*Increased second defense mod slot from T1 to T3

Meteor, Moonlight, Cyclone, Saturn

*Added T1 offense mod slot

Bug Fixes