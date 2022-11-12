Aisha, price drop, Supporter Pack, and massive improvements and fixes.

Supporter Pack

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2196290/Propnight_Supporter_Pack/

Key Improvements

• New Survivor - Aisha

• Huge optimization improvements

• New Killer’s Event - Cryosphere - All Survivors that stun the Killer are frozen in place

• New Killer’s Event - Silence - All Survivors cannot use their abilities and items

• New Killer’s Event - Hex - All Survivors turn into a chicken prop

• Abbey - Map balance improvements

• Audio - Added new voice acting for Jun

• Audio - Game volume rebalancing, general gameplay and environment sound improvements

Fixes

• UI - Fixed that hieroglyphs were not displayed in player names

• KIllers - Fixed that if the Survivor leaves the game while on the shoulder of the Killer, then the silhouette of the Killer remained highlighted through the walls until the end of the game

• KIllers - Fixed that sometimes the Hunt effect was accumulating even when Survivors were not around

• Granny - Fixed that if you throw a knife while exiting Astral, the knife will be thrown without the throw animation

• Impostor - Fixed that half of Impostor’s body goes underground if Killer transforms from a small Prop back into Impostor

• Impostor - Fixed that Impostor can pick up coins while being disguised as a Prop or Survivor

• Akasha - Fixed that if you try to use Blade Dance several times during Shadow, Blade Dance animation is delayed

• Props - Fixed that some props become transparent after taking damage

• Survivors - Fixed some issues with Survivor skins

• Survivors - Fixed that sometimes Survivors could fly into the sky outside the map

• Survivors - Fixed that sometimes Survivors twitch while standing or being knocked down

• Survivors - Fixed that sometimes Survivors slide during walking

• Kate - Fixed that Flashlight blinds Killer from behind

• Farm, Abbey, Camp, Circus - Added collisions where Killer couldn't reach Survivors

• Custom game - Fixed that if you change character while pressing Start Now, previous character is displayed in the lobby

• Minor UI fixes

And one more great news - we announce that the price of the game has been reduced! Time to call friends!

