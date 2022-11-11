 Skip to content

Cell to Singularity - Evolution Never Ends update for 11 November 2022

BETA 14.51: Help us Test the Next Exploration Event: The Price of Trust - Money

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Universe Architects,

We've been busy working on the next exploration event, and we need your help to beta test it. If you want a sneak peak of our new event - Price of Trust, please join the beta branch! The beta will start at 12PM EST on Nov 12 Saturday.

How to Join the Beta

1.) Right click on the Cell To Singularity title, and select Properties.

2.) Select the Beta tab, and choose the Public Beta option.

What Do We Need from Our Cells Beta Testers?

We need your help addressing the translations, bugs and gameplay inconsistencies. Your feedback will improve the quality of our upcoming Exploration, as well as ensure a more timely release with less bugs. We always appreciate your input, and we can't wait to hear what you think of this new Exploration!

Stay cellular,
~Computer Lunch Team

