Update 66.4 - Early Game Improvements

Hey Everyone,
Hope everyone`s staying nice and frosty - and we have a new update today. Now that the foundation of the game is complete with the upgraded game engine and networking running well - we are combing through the rest of the content to fix whatever smaller issues remain, before we push forward with offline singleplayer and late game content.
With today`s update we focused on on-boarding and early game - improving everything possible about first few hours player spends in the game. You will notice a few additional changes to the starting Cryo ships, as well as significantly improved starting tutorial objectives, with additional helpful information, tooltips e.t.c
In addition we looked into fixing some exploitable looting locations and fixed a couple of last remaining stability issues. In addition - apologies about the brief server outage earlier this week - we have tracked down and resolved this issue.
Thanks for your patience - and as always – forever grateful for you support!
Lets take a look a what Update 66.4 includes
- Various stability improvements
- Resolved the last of the sever issues that caused brief downtime this week
- A lot of polish of various aspects of the early game, especially tutorial quests
- Reworked startup quests with a lot of additional details
- Updated description for majority of the quests
- Improved some dialogue prologue lines and other text
- Reworked some startup quest objectives to make it easier to complete
- Work completed to prepare for full localization of the game to come in the following update
- Tarphite mine now has a different icon which is much easier to locate
- Redberry Liquor fridges marked as secure – stopping exploitable loot
- Fixed various location with exploitable loots, marked as stealing now
- Adjusted colliders for Two Tap Banking vendor and vending machines
- Added some missing fences in Cryo Area
- Another redesign of the Cryo ships with more new style lifts
- Removed a grey box artifact on of the lift prefabs
- Adjusted loading distances on captains’ office for better view from cryo area
- Fixed issue with Captains Office window collider
