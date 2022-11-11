Update 66.4 - Early Game Improvements

Hey Everyone,

Hope everyone`s staying nice and frosty - and we have a new update today. Now that the foundation of the game is complete with the upgraded game engine and networking running well - we are combing through the rest of the content to fix whatever smaller issues remain, before we push forward with offline singleplayer and late game content.

With today`s update we focused on on-boarding and early game - improving everything possible about first few hours player spends in the game. You will notice a few additional changes to the starting Cryo ships, as well as significantly improved starting tutorial objectives, with additional helpful information, tooltips e.t.c

In addition we looked into fixing some exploitable looting locations and fixed a couple of last remaining stability issues. In addition - apologies about the brief server outage earlier this week - we have tracked down and resolved this issue.

Thanks for your patience - and as always – forever grateful for you support!

Lets take a look a what Update 66.4 includes