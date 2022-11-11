v0.300.27 Hotfix

Thanks to some quick feedback we've received from our community, we implemented fixes that should address the most glaring issues that arose with the last update.

Fixes:

Fixed a bug that was causing a Visitor Swarm whenever a Hero wasn't present in town. This also

caused further complications with the Heroes Return & Recruitment, all this has been taken care of.

caused further complications with the Heroes Return & Recruitment, all this has been taken care of. Fixed the Inventory Icon opening on the Blacksmith Inventory instead of the Quest Inventory.

Changed the way the Inventory opens to prevent it from getting stuck.

Fixed the inventory showing some imageless items when switching to empty inventories.

Happy Questing,

Loke.