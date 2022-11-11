v0.300.27 Hotfix

Thanks to some quick feedback we've received from our community, we implemented fixes that should address the most glaring issues that arose with the last update.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that was causing a Visitor Swarm whenever a Hero wasn't present in town. This also
caused further complications with the Heroes Return & Recruitment, all this has been taken care of.
- Fixed the Inventory Icon opening on the Blacksmith Inventory instead of the Quest Inventory.
- Changed the way the Inventory opens to prevent it from getting stuck.
- Fixed the inventory showing some imageless items when switching to empty inventories.
Happy Questing,
Loke.
Changed files in this update