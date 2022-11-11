Version 1.0

New features:

Improvements:

Bugs:

Level 6: Collider improved in three places so that rare bugs no longer occur and navigation in the

level is smoother.

In the tube doors in the spaceship, Eyo sometimes collided with the doors because they opened too

late (especially after using the speed platform). This bug has been fixed, the doors now open earlier

when Eyo approaches the doors.

In level 10 it could happen in rare cases that you were attacked directly by an enemy without having

the possibility to avoid it after using the teleporter. This can no longer happen.

In level 12, a teleporter could not be recognised because the background was too bright. This has

been fixed so that everything is clearly visible.

The navigation in level 18 was challenging players because it was confusing. The green arrow guides

are now more accurate.

The laser traps could sometimes cause damage shortly before they became active. This bug has

been fixed.

In the level selection "Terrain spaceship", incorrect English translation after completing the terrain

corrected.

The background music of the story scene works as intended in the Unity Editor, but it does not play

when you start the game via Steam. Improvements have been made and we hope the bug is now

fixed (will continue to monitor).

An interaction sound was missing from the neutral robots in level 1 and 2, has now been added.

Level 13 last spawn room texture layer bug fixed.