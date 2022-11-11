Version 1.0

New features:
- In the settings menu, there is now a slider to individually adjust the overall noise level in the game.
Many players reported that the game was very loud from the ground up. Before, you could only turn
the sound completely on or off in the settings. The game now also starts initially quieter than before.
- A new button leading to the settings has been added to all scenes so that you can easily access the
settings from anywhere. Before, you could only access the settings from the main menu.
- There is now an additional post-it in the main menu showing our current roadmap. This lists major
new features that we will be working on next.
Improvements:
- Keyboard (button to settings from the main menu) has been given a small animation to bring it
more into focus. Players often searched in vain for the settings menu.
- The laser traps now have a particle effect that announces that the laser trap is about to become
active.
- In levels 5-8, the energy-loot balancing was adjusted to make the start of the game less frustrating.
- In levels 2-10, another screen has been added to remind you that you should only use the double
jump when it is really needed, as it consumes a lot of energy. Furthermore, these screens explain
that you should often buy improvements in the shop so that you can pass the next levels more easily.
- In level 5, the text on the screen now explains that the emergency energy (CTRL) costs a total of 5
screws. If you have not collected 5 screws in the level, you cannot use the emergency energy.
- The thunderstorm effect has been weakened in all forest levels, as it was simply too violent.
- The required level times (star rewards) for levels 35-44 have been rebalanced.
Bugs:
-
Level 6: Collider improved in three places so that rare bugs no longer occur and navigation in the
level is smoother.
-
In the tube doors in the spaceship, Eyo sometimes collided with the doors because they opened too
late (especially after using the speed platform). This bug has been fixed, the doors now open earlier
when Eyo approaches the doors.
-
In level 10 it could happen in rare cases that you were attacked directly by an enemy without having
the possibility to avoid it after using the teleporter. This can no longer happen.
-
In level 12, a teleporter could not be recognised because the background was too bright. This has
been fixed so that everything is clearly visible.
-
The navigation in level 18 was challenging players because it was confusing. The green arrow guides
are now more accurate.
-
The laser traps could sometimes cause damage shortly before they became active. This bug has
been fixed.
-
In the level selection "Terrain spaceship", incorrect English translation after completing the terrain
corrected.
-
The background music of the story scene works as intended in the Unity Editor, but it does not play
when you start the game via Steam. Improvements have been made and we hope the bug is now
fixed (will continue to monitor).
-
An interaction sound was missing from the neutral robots in level 1 and 2, has now been added.
-
Level 13 last spawn room texture layer bug fixed.
-
Level 37 wave defence: You could get stuck there as the old wind blast prefabs were still placed
there. These have now been replaced by the new wind blast prefabs with a new system, which
means that this bug can no longer occur.
Other:
- An epilepsy warning has been added to the main menu.
Changed files in this update