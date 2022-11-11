VAIL 0.7.95 Patch Notes

With one more week to go, there is a lot happening behind the scenes to not only make the launch as successful as it can be, but to also deliver a game you will all love and enjoy playing. Our engineering team is working extremely hard to patch up existing bugs and improve existing game systems while our art team focuses on improving the performance and playability of our existing maps. All of this has been made possible with all of the amazing and helpful feedback, you have all been providing. If you have any feedback or just want to chill, please Join us on Discord!

And remember all feedback is welcome, your input directly affects what we do next.

General Patch Notes

Changes



• Updated the grip poses on the flash tactical

• Updated change team logic, more specifically for Artifact game mode. Player's that now request a team swap will only be granted it at the end of an Artifact round

Map Changes

• Khidi (TDM) - Geometry is no longer Z-fighting in Skatepark

• Khidi(Artifact) - Scanner now spawns behind the spawn blockers

• Khidi - Xeno motorcycle and ring sculptures no longer LOD pop at close distances

• Khidi - Wall in Club no longer eats player firearms while they traverse against it

• Khidi - Increased the size of the REYAB spawn

• Miru - Removed visual seam on the wall across from mid-rock in Garden

• Miru - Removed visual seam in ceiling in Mid

• Miru - Improved the collision of ladders

• Armory - Removed visual seams near rocks in the shooting range

• Armory - Improved the look, visual fidelity and reduced the number of triangles on all rocks

• Armory - Improved the visual fidelity of walls and floor

• Armory - Removed flowers

• Armory - Patreon wall updated

• Armory - Adjusted all cliping meshes to not clip

• Suna - Freight container is no longer LOD popping at close distances

• Este - Improved the collision on the chain link fences

Audio changes

• New ping system audio integrated

Bug fixes

• Fixed - Cannot move in heaven while aiming at the screen

• Fixed - Left hand dominant player's gun sometimes visually inverted

• Fixed - Ping trace sometimes goes through certain objects

• Fixed - Haptics on grenades and ladders sometimes stop working

• Fixed - Placing a tactical on your wrist as you active it can desync its location for other players

• Fixed - Thrown grenades swap teams with player

• Fixed - AK mags can continue to be held when the gun is taken by another player

• Fixed - HP Reverb controls are missing keybinds

• Fixed - Hands twist weird directions sometimes while climbing a ladder

• Fixed - Players sometimes spawn with the wrong loadout when first joining server

• Fixed - Launchpads sometimes do not launch player

• Fixed - Players can grab the charging handles/slides of the hidden holstered weapons of other players

• Fixed - Weapons and tacticals acquired off of dead players are being de-spawned out of the new player's hands

• Fixed - Players can spam the 'calibrate height' button after closing the tablet if you hold in the trigger after the tablet is closed

Love you all, AEXLAB<3