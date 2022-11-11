Minimap improvements and ocean rendering improvements

v0.5.62
-Improved Minimap logic to update visuals with less delay while switching world zones.
-Optimized map icon rendering logic to improve zone transition performance
-Update to various minimap textures
-Improved boat foam trail logic to render more consistently
-Removed overlapping icons for some NPC built contraption structures
-Fixed visual glitch where the boat water trail would pop away from the boat for a few frames when a new island loads in
-Fixed visual pop in the ocean when it transition to a new island location
