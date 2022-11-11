Minimap improvements and ocean rendering improvements

v0.5.62

-Improved Minimap logic to update visuals with less delay while switching world zones.

-Optimized map icon rendering logic to improve zone transition performance

-Update to various minimap textures

-Improved boat foam trail logic to render more consistently

-Removed overlapping icons for some NPC built contraption structures

-Fixed visual glitch where the boat water trail would pop away from the boat for a few frames when a new island loads in

-Fixed visual pop in the ocean when it transition to a new island location