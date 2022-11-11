 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breakwaters update for 11 November 2022

Minimap improvements and ocean rendering improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9921152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.62
-Improved Minimap logic to update visuals with less delay while switching world zones.
-Optimized map icon rendering logic to improve zone transition performance
-Update to various minimap textures
-Improved boat foam trail logic to render more consistently
-Removed overlapping icons for some NPC built contraption structures
-Fixed visual glitch where the boat water trail would pop away from the boat for a few frames when a new island loads in
-Fixed visual pop in the ocean when it transition to a new island location

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link