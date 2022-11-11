 Skip to content

I Live Under Your House update for 11 November 2022

It lives under the house. DLC

View all patches · Build 9921123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you follow the page, you can see that the game has a lot of updates and fixes and I work on it literally every day.

I want to share with you the news about the future fate of this game.

A DLC called "It Lives Under the House" is planned for next month.

In this DLC you'll see the continuation of the story, get to know the new hero, the game will be more interactive and... You know I can't tell too much, but it will be about the same length as the main game.
Also new achievements will be added.

Work on the main game as well as fixing bugs continues, feel free to write about any bugs you found, I try to fix them as soon as possible.

Thank you for supporting this project.

