Isla Sinaloa update for 11 November 2022

Notes for the update

Build 9921061

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added in many new paintings and brushes in the Painting for Fun activity in Danika's home.
Moved the Bubble Wrap Popper from Pamela's home to Clothing Store counter.
Added Letter Land Mahjong game in Pamela's home.
Added Classic Chinese Mahjong game into the farm.
Added Math Mahjong game in the museum cafe.
Fixed several issues related to Time Warp and the farm affecting crop rotations, cows and chickens.
Several other bug fixes.

