v1.3.3.7 update.

Hello all you R.C. racing superstars!

Bit of a surprise update..

It's been just over a year since we launched RC Rush and it's been a fantastic ride. We launched the game on Steam, then Viveport and most recently a re-jigged version made its way onto the Xbox One just last month.

The main part of this update brings major A.I. improvements and a new free roam track to play around with. Game controller support in VR (such as xbox controllers etc.) finally got fixed up. The update is jam-packed with other fixes and tweaks to make a better game, many of which come from the Xbox One version. See the full notes below for more info.

Things are now winding down a bit on RC Rush, as I look to start making a new game. That said, If any of you lovelies find any bugs or have any problems- please do let me know in the Discussions boards and I'll try to address it. I doubt there will be any major changes moving forward, but I'll address issues as and when.

I sincerely hope you enjoy this update. Thank you for all your support over the last year, for writing amazing positive reviews on the Steam page, and thank you for being such an awesome community!

Have fun!

Jeff.

Full patch notes:

v1.3.3.7