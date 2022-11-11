v1.3.3.7 update.

Hello all you R.C. racing superstars!
Bit of a surprise update..
It's been just over a year since we launched RC Rush and it's been a fantastic ride. We launched the game on Steam, then Viveport and most recently a re-jigged version made its way onto the Xbox One just last month.
The main part of this update brings major A.I. improvements and a new free roam track to play around with. Game controller support in VR (such as xbox controllers etc.) finally got fixed up. The update is jam-packed with other fixes and tweaks to make a better game, many of which come from the Xbox One version. See the full notes below for more info.
Things are now winding down a bit on RC Rush, as I look to start making a new game. That said, If any of you lovelies find any bugs or have any problems- please do let me know in the Discussions boards and I'll try to address it. I doubt there will be any major changes moving forward, but I'll address issues as and when.
I sincerely hope you enjoy this update. Thank you for all your support over the last year, for writing amazing positive reviews on the Steam page, and thank you for being such an awesome community!
Have fun!
Jeff.
Full patch notes:
v1.3.3.7
- AI improvements (less crashy!)
- Improved A.I. overtaking and avoidance
- Top down non-vr camera improvements
- Joystick support to credits scroller
- Fixed wonky misbehaving elimination race code
- Race now ends if you're left behind in last place
- Audio levels rejig (some volumes and sounds changed)
- Impact sounds added to vehicle suspension when it bottoms out
- New loading screen
- UI tidy ups (alignment and slider button mouseovers)
- No longer need to be on the ground for boosts to work
- Tightened up fade times at end of levels
- Added new stunt level to free roam mode
- Improved lighting in tomb levels
- Improved German translation (thanks Dahie!)
- Fixed 'this is you' indicator texture only rendering in one eye in VR
- Lap counter is now hidden in elimination mode
- Position counter is now hidden in time trial
- Adjusted position counter in elimination race
- Adjusted West End Show event time trial target time (lower -2 sec)
- Fixed wrong colour on some UI elements (mostly checkboxes)
- Changed font on 'last race results' in chillzone
- Fixed cave levels pyro effect (raised from under terrain)
- Added 'mega hard' mode(!)
- New non-vr player list display UI
- Stopped menu cars causing haptics on vr controllers
- Changed colour of vr count and finished text to be easier to see
- Truck tire texture improvements
- Fixed game controller support in VR
