 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Live Under Your House update for 11 November 2022

Sorry for the technical difficulties! Fix coming soon!

Share · View all patches · Build 9920876 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The last update broke the game, I am aware of this problem. So far, it is again required to restart the game after the first playthrough. I will try to fix this in the next 4 hours! Sorry again for the inconvenience!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2105661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link