The last update broke the game, I am aware of this problem. So far, it is again required to restart the game after the first playthrough. I will try to fix this in the next 4 hours! Sorry again for the inconvenience!
I Live Under Your House update for 11 November 2022
Sorry for the technical difficulties! Fix coming soon!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update