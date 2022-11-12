Recent Updates v0.306 - v0.316

Hi Everyone,

Here is a listing of the recent changes from the testing branch that are now live in the default branch.

Please consider joining the testing branch. It makes the game better and more stable, AND you get access to all the new (sometimes rough) systems as soon as I build them. See v0.312 to see some of the fun that you can experience on the testing branch (Clothing Eating Doorways)

To join, select Clanfolk in your library, then properties, betas, and in there find "testing branch"

These changes mostly cover important bug fixes and quality of life improvements

Soon I will be working on a new large content update again, but I wanted to get these issues dealt with so that you all can have the best experience possible while I work on the next major update.

So, here are the recent changes since Update 8:

V0.306

Fixed case where if a senior wild cat dies of old age in a den, it could cause a lockup in the pathfinder freezing everyone in position because just at that moment it may also have thought about trying to catch one last rabbit, triggering a pathfind that went to a dead cat. It wanted one last hunt and took the whole game with it.

V0.307

Fixed Tiled Peat Stoves being activated in dark rooms for lighting because they only provide heat.

Fixed case where sold chickens could get stuck in barns because they were unable to exit barn doors

Updated German Language

Fixed case where a Water Jug is on a Stopped Pallet and it freezes that the new Ice Jug ejects from the Pallet because it cannot be added due to the stopping. If Ice Jug ejection is desired, then mark on the pallet that Ice Jugs are not valid items for this pallet.

Fixed case where an item that is dropped in a room that has no doors and where all floor tiles are occupied was destroyed. In the test case, this was an ice jug being destroyed in a walled off room that had been ejected from a jug pallet that was stopped. Now the jug is allowed to exist instead of self destructing, but may be doubled up with another item on a single tile, which is usually not allowed.

V0.308

Fix for multi job selection where before the units would select 1 high priority job, then be allowed to select and other jobs in the area (sometimes lower priority when other high priority jobs were available.) Now the units will select the highest priority job and will only do other jobs in the area if they are of equal priority. If there is a lower priority job in the area, but it is now the next highest priority job on the map, then it is also allowed to be picked. Jobs are picked within a range of 5 tiles, so sometimes workers will not take a full load to complete all 6 nearby jobs because it may be that there is another place on the map that needs those supplies more.

Fixed bug that caused priorities to sometimes be ignored because tasks would try to chain to nearby lower priority tasks and ignore far away but higher priority tasks. This was a fairly major fix and should resolve much of the "why are they not following the priorities" bugs. It was very well hidden.

Fixed issue where when a unit was building multiple tiles like for roofs and the closest valid build tile was not on a wall, but the next one was on a wall, it would not extend the multiple build onto the wall and would not bring a full load of materials. If the build started on a wall it worked, but not if a build moved onto a wall.

V0.309

Fixed case where when a Cat would complete a hunt, the prey was marked as paused for a frame preventing it from being added to the haulable list. This meant the bunny would not get picked to be hauled home.

Fixed an issue with hauling tasks such that then an item was in the rain or had a temporary priority offset like if they were sick, when being tested to find the best item to haul next, the entire list of entities could be skipped after the offset one as part of an earlier optimization. This would ALSO mean that the darn bunny would not get hauled sometimes when there was another bunny outside then a bunny inside, then the one just hunted.

Fixed case where if a Cat decided it wanted to hunt for food while doing an instinct hunt, it would skip bringing home the present from the instinct hunt and go hunt something else for fun/food.

Fixed case where when a cat was hunting and had killed its prey (default priority 7) then there was another dead bunny somewhere with priority 8 or more, the cat would go try to haul that back as a present instead.

Fixed bug with hunting tasks by humans where after the target was killed, a higher priority target could end up being picked to be hauled instead of the one at the hunters feet.

Fixed case with dead animals in the rain getting the same +1 virtual priority as items. This lead to cases where the dead bunny half way across the map was picked for butchering when there were dead bunnies all around the butcher block, but 1 priority level lower.

Fix for case where a container object can be created but the associated stockpile was not created (have not found out how this happens yet) If anyone sees a container object repeatedly deconstructing itself, please let me know and I will find out what is creating the problem in the first place, but for now, this will prevent all the units from locking up as a result of this bug.

V0.310

Fixed Composts, Bark Wash, Ash Wash, Hide Rack not showing required item count to activate their auto processing

Fixed containers not auto stacking to nearby storage when emptied into a crafting object for a recipe. (Manure Baskets + Compost -> Gong Place)

Fixed case where with chained tasks sometimes a higher priority task could be ignored due to it being outside of the chaining range. In this case the chain should break so that the higher priority task can be serviced.

Added a "Remove Wall" task for when units are trapped inside a room with no doors. This task will allow them to find demolish wall jobs and dig their way out.

V0.311

Fixed case where if items were on top of a build task that was also on a wall that the build task would never complete.

Items that would spawn on walls are now kicked to the nearest valid room if possible. A recent change had them stacking on walls which makes them impossible to haul away.

Added helper on load that will move all items that are stuck on walls to valid positions.

V0.312

Fixed Doorways eating peoples' clothing when a unit is loaded that was travelling through a doorway when the save happened. That helper in v0.311 turned out to give doorways a mighty hunger too...

V0.313

Fixed case with Graves where if a dead person had rotted and vanished, that the Alert for them still needing to be buried would never go away

Added a counter to the Grave Alert so players know how many are currently needed

Changed the Alert indicator on the Grave Alert so it does not look like an unlocking alert and instead looks like a missing item alert.

V0.314

Fixed very rare case where the ground would glow brightly as a result of the addition of Peat Bogs and some combination of video driver + hardware.

Fixed it being impossible to rename Clanfolk if their naming has been aborted and they were called "Human"

Added some code to hopefully prevent the name inputs being somehow activated when people are scrolling the map with WASD. I am wondering if this is somehow controller related now. If anyone has a reliable way to reproduce the bug where people end up names swwwawwd etc. I would love that info.

V0.315

Updated the Auto Supply Slider to make is much easier to select high values.

Updated Auto Supply window with a tip to click the number to enter the exact value.

Fixed Case (After 4 months of looking, yay) where the blue unlock icons could sometimes get stuck on the category and type buttons. What caused this was right clicking in the Ideas Menu on a locked item before it had been unlocked.

V0.316

Fixed case where sometimes names would become "wsaa" etc... This was actually more nasty than it first appeared. When a toggle was clicked, and then WASD was used within a second AND the player moused over a part of the screen where there was a hidden input field or slider, that UI element would be set active for a split second and get input due to a bug in Unity's auto UI navigation system. So in some cases names were changed, but sounds and video sliders could also change depending on what hidden UI element had been moused over when WASD was used in that split second.

NOTE: It would be a good idea to review your Sound and Video settings if you used WASD a lot for camera movement.

Thanks very much for playing, reporting bugs, and generally participating and sharing ideas!

Andrew Hume (Blorf)

MinMax Games Ltd.