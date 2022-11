Share · View all patches · Build 9920676 · Last edited 11 November 2022 – 20:59:10 UTC by Wendy

After many visual improvements, we have fixed the biggest game problem - inconvenient "instructions."

Goodbye, wall of text. Hello, a little story about Witch, Dark Forest, and Lich Lord.

The most important part - you can learn how to play through this story.

Enjoy!